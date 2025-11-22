Mumbai: Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan seem to have taken the internet by storm with their recent picture.

Salman Khan recently shared a picture on his social media account wherein he was seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan at the Vantur National History Museum of Abu Dhabi.

The 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' actor took to his social media account to share the picture and wrote, “At the Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi."

Salman and Shah Rukh were both seen posing for the camera.

Both Khans were seen decked out in their suit-boot avatars and looked dapper as ever.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli unveils Priyanka Chopra's first look in Globetrotter

The two were even seen spotting dinosaur fossils in the museum, in another picture that went viral over social media.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was recently on cloud nine and also seemed to be overwhelmed after a plush property in Dubai was recently named after him.

Taking to his social media account, Shah Rukh Khan had expressed gratitude. He wrote, “It is humbling and deeply touching to have a landmark in Dubai carry my name and to be an integral part of the cityscape forever. Dubai has always been a special place for me -- a city that celebrates dreams, ambition, and possibility.”

During the announcement event that took place in Mumbai a few weeks ago, Shah Rukh Khan, who was accompanied by his BFF and filmmaker Farah Khan on stage, recreated the magic of 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' at the event hosted by a Dubai-based developer.

Shah Rukh will be seen in the movie 'King' while 'Battle of Galwan' is Salman's next

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen in the movie 'King', which also stars Deepika Padukone.

Talking about Salman Khan, the Bollywood hunk was finally returning to the bay after his 'Da-Bangg Tour' in Qatar.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor was captured by IANS as he arrived at the Mumbai airport in an all-black avatar.

The clip featured Salman stepping out from the airport and getting into his car amidst high security.

Salman was accompanied by Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Stebin Ben, and Maniesh Paul during his 'Da-Bangg' tour.

Many videos from his Doha performance had surfaced on social media.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor reveals second pregnancy with stunning baby bump pics

One of the clips had Salman tapping a foot with some background dancers on stage.

Seen in an all-black look, Salman carried a red dupatta as he grooved on his hit tracks such as 'Hangover', 'Main Hoon Hero Tera', and 'Jag Ghoomeya'.

In another video, Salman was seen dancing with Tamannaah Bhatia to the 'Dil Diyan Gallan' song from his movie 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

On the professional front, Salman will be seen leading Apoorva Lakhia's war drama 'Battle of Galwan'.

He will be seen essaying the role of an Army officer in the movie.

For the unaware, the 'Battle of Galwan' was an intense confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops back in 2020 in the Galwan Valley.

(IANS)