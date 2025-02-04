Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi has reportedly suffered injuries while filming for his upcoming movie "Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath."

Sources reveal that the actor sustained severe burns on his thighs and hamstrings during a crucial action sequence. As the historical action film features several intense action sequences, sources close to the project have revealed that Sooraj Pancholi sustained serious injuries while filming for the epic period drama.

A source close to the development revealed that Pancholi was injured while filming at Film City, Mumbai. During a crucial action sequence, the action director instructed Sooraj to perform a stunt where he had to jump over a pyrotechnics explosion. However, the explosion went off a bit earlier than planned, causing it to detonate beneath him. Due to the intense gunpowder used, he sustained severe burns on his thighs and hamstrings.

The insider also revealed that a medical team was present on set to monitor the actor’s condition and assist him in recovering quickly so he could continue filming. The source also mentioned that despite the intense pain from the pyrotechnic explosion, Sooraj refused to take a break and continued shooting throughout the entire schedule.

On a related note, "Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath," directed by Prince Dhiman, is Sooraj Pancholi’s maiden biopic, and the film revolves around a war that took place at the famous Somnath temple in Gujarat. In the action thriller, the 'Hero' actor will showcase a never-seen-before side of him.

Sooraj will be seen sharing the screen space with Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma. As per reports, Oberoi will be seen playing a negative portrayal while Suniel will be seen aiding in protecting the temple.

Meanwhile, Sooraj Pancholi, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, made his Bollywood debut with the 2015 romantic action film "Hero," opposite Athiya Shetty.

