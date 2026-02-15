Cuttack: Veteran Odia playback singer Geeta Pattanaik passed away on Sunday evening while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack. She was 71.

According to family sources, Pattanaik breathed her last at 6:18 pm. She had been hospitalised on February 12 after suffering a brain stroke and was under treatment since then.

Her last rites will be performed at Sati Chaura in Cuttack on Monday.

Geeta Pattanaik was widely regarded as one of the most iconic voices in Odia music, with a distinguished career spanning several decades. She lent her voice to numerous memorable songs that continue to resonate with generations of listeners.

Some of her most popular songs include “Furr Kina Udigala Bani” from Jajabar, “Arey Babu Shyama Ghana” from Mathura Vijay, “Nagar Re Mora Kanafulia” from Nagaphasa, and “Ei Tarabhara Janha Rati” from Akhi Trutiya.

Her demise marks the end of an era in Odia playback singing, and she leaves behind a rich musical legacy cherished by music lovers across the state.