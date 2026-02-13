Bhubaneswar: Eminent Odia playback singer Geeta Pattanaik was hospitalised after suffering a brain stroke. She is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Cuttack, according to media reports.

Fell ill during literary event in Bhubaneswar

Reports said Pattanaik had attended a literary programme in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening as a guest when she suddenly felt unwell. She was immediately rushed to the Capital Hospital, where medical tests confirmed that she had suffered a brain stroke.

As her condition deteriorated, doctors referred her to a private hospital in Cuttack for advanced medical care.

Iconic Voice of Odia Cinema

Geeta Pattanaik is regarded as one of the most iconic voices in Odia music, with a career spanning several decades. She is best known for memorable songs such as “Furr kina udigala bani” from Jajabar, “Arey babu shyama ghana” from Mathura Vijay, “Nagar re mora kanafulia” from Nagaphasa, and “Ei tarabhara janha rati” from Akhi Trutiya.

Industry prays for her recovery

News of her hospitalisation has triggered concern across the Odia film and music fraternity, with artists and fans praying for her speedy recovery.