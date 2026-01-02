Bhubaneswar: As many as 125 cases were referred to the Odisha Vigilance for investigation between April 1 and December 31, 2025.

This was revealed during a review meeting of the Vigilance Department, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today.

“The Odisha Vigilance was asked to investigate a record number of 125 cases between April 1 and December 31 last year,” said the state government.

The state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, which encouraged the Odisha Vigilance to act against the corrupt officials, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister has asked the Vigilance Department to continue with its drive against the tainted officials to make Odisha a corruption-free state.

Vigilance Dept had booked 53 Class-I officers in 2025

The Vigilance Department earlier revealed that it had booked 53 Class-I officers, including one IAS officer, on charges of amassing disproportionate assets, bribery and misappropriation of government funds in 2025.

During the year, the Vigilance registered a total of 202 criminal cases, including 49 disproportionate assets cases, and unearthed assets worth around Rs 120 crore disproportionate to known sources of income.

As many as 97 trap cases were registered, in which 114 persons, including 105 government officials, were caught while demanding and accepting bribes.

The Vigilance also seized 153 buildings, 714 plots, 12 farmhouses, 18.3 kg of gold, bank deposits worth Rs 36.69 crore and cash amounting to Rs 8.81 crore during 2025.