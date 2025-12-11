Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today handed over citizenship certificates to 35 individuals in Odisha under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The Chief Minister handed over the citizenship certificates to 35 individuals from Nabarangpur district at a special event in the capital city here.

The individuals got the Indian citizenship after the completion of all legal formalities under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, said the state government. They had earlier applied for the Indian citizenship following the promulgation of CAA-2019 in the country.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the 35 individuals for receiving the Indian citizenship. “You are now the part and parcel of Indian society. With this, you are eligible to enjoy the rights and benefits provided to the citizens in India. The state government is committed for your safety, security and prosperity in Odisha. I hope that you will have an active participation in the socio-economic development of Odisha as well as India,” said the Chief Minister.

The ‘new citizens’ will get all benefits provided by the Centre, state govt to people

The conferment of citizenship upon needy people under the CAA-2019 reflects India’s timeless values of humanity and shelter, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to compassion and dignity for all, he added.

Notably, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 grants a pathway to Indian citizenship to prosecuted religious minorities—Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians—from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who migrated to India by December 31, 2014.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan also spoke at the event.

“The 35 individuals will get all benefits provided to the citizens of India. The state government will allot plots to the landless among them. If required, they will be given the caste certificates,” said the Revenue Minister.