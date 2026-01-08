Bhubaneswar: The 12th edition of the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) was ceremonially inaugurated in Bhubaneswar, marking the commencement of a four-day confluence of literature, ideas, arts and cross-cultural dialogue. Supported by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and the Government of Odisha, the festival reaffirmed Bhubaneswar’s stature as a leading centre for intellectual and cultural engagement in South Asia.

Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha highlighted literature as a force that unites rather than divides, echoing shared values of justice and dignity rooted in Odisha’s history. He praised KLF for bringing together writers from all 30 districts of Odisha and beyond, and noted that in an age of polarisation, literature nurtures nuance, dialogue, and listening, strengthening Odisha’s place in the global world of ideas.

Highlighting the democratic role of literature, Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, remarked, “Literature is the engineer of the soul. In an era dominated by technology and AI, it remains the true keeper of our humanity-nurturing empathy, preserving hope, and showing us a thousand paths when life seems uncertain. A strong democracy is built not just by voters, but by alert, thoughtful citizens shaped by such dialogue.”

Emphasising cross-border cultural engagement, Upali Pannilage, Minister from Sri Lanka, stated, “For Sri Lanka, Kalinga is not merely a geographical name, but a living civilizational idea where history and humanity meet. Our connections were forged not by conquest, but by the sea, through trade, ideas, and values. Such people-to-people connections enrich diplomacy in ways no formal agreement ever can.”

Highlighting Odisha’s long history of literature and culture Suryabanshi Suraj, Minister of Odia Language, Literature and Culture, Government of Odisha said, “Odisha is where the sword bowed to consciousness. A society is built on consciousness, not just concrete, and literature is its custodian. In the age of AI, literature remains the true measure of human intellect. To honor this legacy, we are digitizing lakhs of rare manuscripts and launching new fellowships for writers. By 2036, our vision is for Odisha to become the intellectual capital of India.”

Renowned author and Jnanpith Awardee Pratibha Ray observed, “Literature is the conscience of society. KLF’s emphasis on young writers and diverse narratives ensures that this conscience remains vibrant, inclusive and questioning.”

Speaking on the vision of the festival, Ashok Kumar Bal, Patron and CEO, KLF, said, “KLF was conceived as a platform where literature engages with contemporary realities and future possibilities. Over the years, it has grown into a global forum that connects cultures, languages and ideas while remaining deeply rooted in Odisha’s intellectual traditions.”

Reflecting on the journey of the festival, Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Founder and Director, KLF, said, “The idea behind KLF has always been to break silos—between languages, nations and disciplines. The twelfth edition strengthens our belief that literature can shape dialogue, empathy and informed citizenship in an increasingly complex world.”

The inaugural session also featured the release of notable books, including Made in Nepal by Binod Chaudhary and Samanta Chandrasekhara Patravali by Ashok Kumar Bal.

Several prestigious awards were conferred during the ceremony, including the Kalinga International Living Legend Award to Binod Chaudhary; Kalinga Literary Award to Achyutananda Pati; Kalinga International Literary Award to Daisy Rockwell; Kalinga Literary Award (Youth Writer) to Ranjana Niraula; Odisha Living Legend Awards to Pandit Harmohan Khuntia and Govardhan Dora; along with the KLF–Penguin Review Project Award and the KLF–Sambad Book Review Award.

Other guests present in the inaugural ceremony included by Upali Pannilage, Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment, Sri Lanka; Tanaya Patnaik, Executive Director, Sambad Group and Soumya Ranjan Samal, industrialist and philanthropist.