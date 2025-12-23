Malkangiri: Even after repeated promises of rural electrification by the government, darkness continues to rule large parts of Odisha's Malkangiri district. According to information, electricity has not yet reached 139 villages in the district, forcing nearly 5,000 families to live without power supply.

The situation has affected an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 people, who remain virtually cut off once night falls. With no electricity supply, villagers are forced to stay indoors after sunset.

Chitrakonda block has highest number of unelectrified villages

Government data shows that the Chitrakonda block accounts for the highest number of unelectrified villages, with 67 villages still waiting for power connections. Many of these villages have been living in darkness for years, raising serious questions about the implementation of electrification schemes.

A clear example is Nuaguda village under Panasput panchayat in the Swabhiman Anchal area of the district. Though the village is connected by a concrete road and is not located in a remote corner, electricity has not reached there. Villagers said electricity poles were installed nearly 10 years ago, but wires were never drawn, leaving the infrastructure incomplete.

Fear grips the village after dusk. People finish their daily chores before evening and return home early. Cooking is done using firewood, and children’s studies have suffered badly due to the lack of light.

Only a few households have small solar lights or batteries, which last for two to three hours at most. During the rainy season, even these solar systems fail to charge properly, villagers said.

Residents claim they have repeatedly informed the authorities about their situation, but no concrete steps have been taken so far. This has sparked criticism, especially when the government continues to claim that no village will be left without electricity.

Administration's response

Additional District Magistrate Bedabar Pradhan said surveys of unelectrified villages have been conducted. He added that some villages are located in hilly terrain and assured that steps would be taken soon to provide electricity.

Meanwhile, the electricity department said that work would begin once orders are received from the government.