Baripada: Days after four youths drowned during Ganesh 'visarjan' in Subarnarekha canal under Baripada tehsil of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, two Plus II students went missing during Vishwakarma idol immersion in the same area.

They were identified as Thakur Soren of Badampahad and Bhagya Prakash Patra of Tato village in Karanjia. The duo was residing in a hostel.

The students, as per reports, had gone for the immersion ritual after Vishwakarma puja celebrations at a skill centre when they slipped from the Kathpal canal embankment. Their bodies are still missing, till reports last came in. On getting information, locals and ODRAF personnel reached the spot and started search operations. Further details are awaited.

Last week on Friday, four students were swept away in the Subarnarekha canal during Ganesh idol immersion in the Laxmiposi area under Baripada tehsil. While two of them were rescued after locals alerted the fire services, bodies of the other two were located and retrieved after they went missing for an extended period.

The deceased were identified as residents of Rasgovindpur and Saraskana and students of Adarsha Vidyalaya in Laxmiposi. they were attending a private coaching centre in Hemachandrapur and had gone to the canal to immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh after the festivities.