Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards promoting women-led urban mobility, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT)—the flagship public transport system of the Government of Odisha—has successfully completed the first phase of induction of women drivers for AMA Bus services.

As part of this initiative, 20 women drivers holding valid Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) licences were selected for advanced professional training in Pune. The drivers have now successfully completed the specialised training and returned to Odisha.

The 14-day advanced training programme was conducted at the OEM EKKA Mobility plant in Pune, from 2nd Feb to 14th Feb 2026 with sponsorship and technical support from GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit).

The programme focused on EV bus handling, safety protocols, advanced driving practices, and modern city bus operations, equipping the participants with hands-on professional exposure.

Usha Padhee, Additional Chief Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, said before formal induction, the trained drivers will undergo an additional 15-day local driving practice and route familiarisation programme in Odisha.

Only after successful completion of this field practice and assessment, they will be inducted as a dedicated women crew to operate AMA Bus services.

Padhee added, “This is not just about training women to drive buses. It is about enabling leadership, dignity and equal opportunity in public service. These women will inspire many others to step forward.”