Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to urban infrastructure, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a large-scale drinking water supply project aimed at providing round-the-clock safe drinking water to residents of Sambalpur city.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 451.24 crore, seeks to address Sambalpur’s long-standing drinking water shortages and significantly improve the quality of life of urban residents.

340 km pipeline network to supply 100 MLD water to households across Sambalpur city

Under the project, a 340-kilometre-long water pipeline network will be laid across Sambalpur city. The initiative also includes the construction of one intake well and two modern water treatment plants.

Of the two treatment plants, one with a capacity of 65 million litres per day (MLD) will be set up in Sambalpur, while another with 35 MLD capacity will be established in Burla.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said that once completed, the project will supply 100 million litres of drinking water per day, benefiting nearly five lakh residents across 41 wards of Sambalpur city.

Currently, the city faces a daily shortfall of nearly 30 million litres of water, especially during the summer months. The new system is expected to eliminate this deficit and ensure 24-hour access to purified drinking water for all households.

Part of AMRUT 2.0 ‘Drink From Tap’ Mission

The Chief Minister said the project is being implemented under the Central Government’s AMRUT 2.0 scheme, as part of the ‘Drink From Tap’ initiative. Once operational, residents will be able to consume water directly from taps without the need for additional filtration.

He added that access to clean and safe drinking water would bring about a qualitative improvement in the living standards of Sambalpur residents.

Dignitaries Present at the Event

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Panchayati Raj, Drinking Water and Rural Development Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, former MLA Nauri Nayak, and Sambalpur District Collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar, among others, were present at the foundation stone-laying ceremony.