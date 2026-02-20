Baripada: A major poaching attempt was foiled inside the Similipal forest in Odisha after artificial intelligence-based cameras detected the movement of armed intruders, prompting a swift response from forest officials.

According to officials, a group of armed poachers entered the Similipal sanctuary last night. Their movement was captured by AI-enabled surveillance cameras installed in the forest. The system generated a real-time alert, which helped authorities quickly mobilise forest personnel.

A 24-hour combing operation was launched by the Similipal South Division staff. As security forces tightened the net, 39 poachers surrendered. They handed over nine guns, a large quantity of gunpowder, more than 20 bows and arrows, and several other weapons.

Officials said the timely detection and planned counter strategy prevented what could have been a large-scale poaching incident. The accused are from Ambikadeipur, Mahalisahi, Lukuida, Matakmatla, Jitusahi, Khaladi and Langadi villages under Udala police station limits.

Three armed personnel from the Special Tiger Protection Force joined the operation along with staff from three forest ranges. Authorities said active surveillance, intelligence inputs and coordinated action forced the poachers to surrender voluntarily.

A case has been registered at the Jenabil Wildlife Range, and an investigation is underway. An FIR will also be lodged at the police station for alleged violations of the Arms Act.