Bhubaneswar: A new helipad will be constructed near Similipal National Park in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena informed the Odisha Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a query in the House in the budget session of Odisha Assembly started on February 17, the minister said the Mayurbhanj district administration has been asked to identify suitable land for the helipad following a proposal submitted by the Bangiriposhi MLA Sanjali Murmu. The project is expected to improve access to the ecologically sensitive Similipal region.

Heli Taxi services planned on key routes

The minister further said that the Odisha government has selected Pawan Hans Limited, a transport service under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, to operate heli taxi services on the Bhubaneswar–Gopalpur and Bhubaneswar–Similipal routes.

Improved access to remote and tourist areas

According to the minister, the proposed helipad and heli taxi services will strengthen air connectivity to remote regions and promote eco-tourism, while also facilitating quicker movement for officials and emergency services in the Similipal area.

