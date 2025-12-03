Bhubaneswar: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Mohua Moitra today alleged that four migrants from West Bengal had been asked to leave Odisha’s Nayagarh district in violation of the rules.

According to the TMC MP, the four migrants from Murshidabad district in West Bengal had been staying in Odagaon area of Nayagarh district for last 18 years.

They were selling woolen garments and other items to earn their livelihood. However, the four migrants were rounded up by the local police on suspicion of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants or Rohingyas on November 27, she alleged.

“The Odagaon police in Nayagarh detained the four migrants even though they produced their valid documents including voter IDs and Aadhaar cards. On being informed by their families, the authorities in Murshidabad contacted their counterparts in Nayagarh and informed that the detainees were the citizens of West Bengal. Following this, the four were released but the local police asked them to leave Nayagarh district within 72 hours,” Moitra alleged in a video message addressed to Director General of Police (DGP) in Odisha YB Khurania and Nayagarh SP S. Susree.

The TMC MP threatened legal action

The TMC MP further alleged that the Odagaon police had threatened the landlord who had rented out houses to the four migrants and ensured their return to Bengal.

“Lakhs of people form Odisha including cooks, gardeners, plumbers and others are working in Bengal. What would be the situation if the Bengal government adopted the same approach?” Moitra further said.

The Lok Sabha MP has threatened legal action in this regard. “This is against all fundamental principles of the Constitution. We will take you to court,” Moitra said in the video message, uploaded on her social media handle today.