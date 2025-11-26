Bhubaneswar: In a major enforcement action against illegal sand mining, authorities in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district carried out a large-scale raid last night and seized 48 trucks loaded with stolen sand from various riverbeds.

The operation, which continued till early morning, also led to the seizure of four JCB machines used for illegal sand extraction and the detention of ten individuals.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of the Central Range DIG, with the District Collector, SP, Sub-Collector and senior officials forming multiple teams to target the sand ghats across the district. More than 50 police and administrative personnel were deployed.

Focus on Kilipal sand ghat

The crackdown focused on the Kilipal sand ghat along the Mahanadi, a location that has faced long-standing allegations of extensive illegal sand mining. The seized trucks and machinery have been kept at different police stations, and cases will be registered soon.

This is the first instance in Odisha where such a large number of sand-laden trucks have been seized in a single night.

Further investigation is underway to trace the network behind the illegal mining activities.