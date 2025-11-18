Jagatsinghpur: A student of the SVM Autonomous College was found dead in a private mess near Nabakrushna Choudhury Stadium in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district today.

The deceased has been identified as Om Prakash Acharya from Ugalapur under Jagatsinghpur police limits. He was a third-year History Honours student at SVM Autonomous College.

Also read: Youth from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur kidnapped in war-torn Sudan.

Student stayed in the mess last night

According to police, Om Prakash had visited a friend staying at the mess on Monday and spent the night alone in one of the rooms. On Tuesday morning, a friend discovered him hanging from the ceiling.

Police recovered the body and conducted a preliminary investigation, which points to suicide. An unnatural death case has been registered, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.