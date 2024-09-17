Jharsuguda: In yet another tragic incident, two workers died and five others suffered critical injuries after a metal plate fell on them at the Orissa Metaliks Private Limited (OMPL) plant at Budhipadar in Odisha's Jharsuguda district today.

The critically iniured workers following the mishap were rushed to the nearby hospital by fellow workers. This is the second such incident in last one month at the factory where gas leak had claimed the life of a worker on August 6.

As per reports, the workers were on duty near the blast furnace when a large metal plate fell on seven of them. The incident took place at around 11 am.

While police reached the spot immediately after getting information, chaos unfolded at the factory with workers agitating about the questionable safety standards at work.

The factory had hit the headlines last month when a worker died and six others were hospitalised in a critical condition following a toxic carbon monoxide leak at the pellet plant. The deceased worker was identified as Barun Pradhan from Techbahal village in Lakhanpur block of the district.

The condition of injured workers was stated to be critical, and they were being treated in the ICU. Following the incident, chaos unfolded at the hospital as workers alleged that repeated accidents at the plant in the past was due to alleged negligence by the authorities leading ot death by several workers.