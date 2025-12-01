Bhubaneswar: A staggering 500 acres of government land in Bhubaneswar have been encroached by rich and influential individuals, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly on Monday.

Large-scale encroachment reported in prime localities

The encroachments span several prime localities under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), including Bapuji Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Ganganagar, Saheed Nagar, Surya Nagar, Bomikhal, Jharpada and Patia.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has initiated efforts to clear these illegal occupations.

Committee to oversee massive eviction drive

CM Majhi announced that a dedicated committee will soon be formed to facilitate the eviction of unauthorised occupants.

“The process has already begun to free 70 acres of encroached government land this year,” he said in his written statement in the House.

HUD Minister expresses concern over unauthorised occupation

Following the CM’s statement, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra voiced serious concern about extensive encroachment in the state capital.

“Several government lands in posh areas have been unauthorisedly occupied. The state is working to reclaim them. At the same time, we are providing housing support to the poor through various schemes and new projects,” the Minister said outside the Assembly.

‘Influential offenders will not be spared’

The Minister issued a strong warning against powerful encroachers, noting that some influential individuals have even rented out houses constructed on government land.

He said the BMC Commissioner, BDA and Mayor will coordinate efforts to identify such offenders and initiate strict action.

State pushes for encroachment-free capital

With Bhubaneswar’s land demand rising and premium zones facing heavy unauthorised occupation, the government has renewed its focus on reclaiming encroached land while ensuring housing access for vulnerable communities.