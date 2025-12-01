Bhubaneswar: The network of Water ATM machines in Bhubaneswar, once launched with the promise to provide clean drinking water across major junctions in the city, now lies defunct. The project, introduced by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), has collapsed without maintenance, leaving all machines non-functional within six years.

The initiative was taken up in partnership with the Sarvajal Piramal company. The first machine was installed at Jharana Sahi, followed by 40 more units at key locations across the capital.

These machines were digitally operated and dispensed purified water through prepaid water cards issued by BMC for Rs 50. Users could recharge these cards and pay 30 paise per litre. Those without cards could insert coins to access water.

Each unit's price was Rs 12.5 lakh, and the entire project involved an expenditure of over Rs 5 crore. Places like Sahid Nagar and Lingaraj Temple vicinity, and other crowded locations received multiple machines.

Despite the heavy investment, the system began breaking down soon after installation. Once the machines developed faults, no repairs were undertaken. BMC officials said maintenance was the responsibility of the private partner, which reportedly stopped responding. As a result, the malfunctioning units were never restored.

At some locations, including near Lingaraj Temple, the machines have been reduced to empty shells. Instead of purified water, direct borewell water is being filled into the tanks. Several machines in Sahid Nagar and other parts of the city are in similar condition.

With no upkeep and no accountability from the private agency, the once-celebrated project has now turned into abandoned infrastructure, raising questions about planning, monitoring and long-term execution of the project.