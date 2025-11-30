Bhubaneswar: During the fifth convocation ceremony of KISS Deemed to be University today three distinguished personalities, including ‘Sambad’ founder Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, were conferred honorary Doctorate degrees.

Former Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, who graced the event as Chief Guest, said self-realisation, consistency, and empathy are the keys to success. He urged the graduating students to remain curious and cultivate a spirit of brotherhood.

Achyuta Samanta, founder of KISS Deemed to be University, encouraged students to introspect regularly and make informed decisions, instead of depending solely on Internet searches.

Addressing the gathering, Nobel laureate from the Republic of Tunisia, Ouided Bouchamaoui, said the students of KISS are fortunate to receive guidance from a leader like Achyuta Samanta. She emphasised education is a powerful tool to promote peace and equality. Instead of trying to influence others by force, she urged students to practice kindness and empathy.

Accepting the honorary Doctorate, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik said, “This honour will propel me to do more good work.”

He advised students to question everything and always respect their mother, homeland, and mother tongue.

MP Bhartruhari Mahatab and CYSD co-founder Jagadananda were also honoured with Doctorate degrees during the ceremony.