Bhubaneswar: Aadhaar has become a critical identity document for almost every government-linked service, from school admissions to opening bank accounts. With the introduction of the new education policy, the creation of student APAAR and PEN IDs has also been made compulsory, making Aadhaar essential for verification. As a result, Aadhaar centres across Bhubaneswar are witnessing a heavy rush every day for new enrolments and corrections.

However, applicants say they continue to face serious difficulties during the correction process. Many are being forced to run from one office to another multiple times, only to return without results.

The same issues are being reported at the UIDAI State Headquarters located at OCAC Tower in Acharya Vihar, Bhubaneswar, where hundreds gather daily to fix errors in their Aadhaar details.

People coming from faraway districts facing stress

While Bhubaneswar residents still manage to return home the same day, people coming from faraway districts like Mayurbhanj, Angul, Koraput and Malkangiri are facing both financial strain and mental stress. Several applicants allege that even after repeated attempts, mistakes remain in their Aadhaar cards.

Some allege that the errors may be intentional, meant to push them into repeated visits.

Sabita Dhir, who travelled from Talcher in Angul district to the state headquarters, said she had spent months trying to correct her daughter’s surname spelling for NEET application and bank account purposes. After multiple failed attempts at the local Aadhaar centre, she visited the Bhubaneswar office hoping for a final resolution. Instead, she was sent from one floor to another and eventually told that the correction could not be completed.

Similar complaints have come from many others waiting at the centre. Some say they have been trying for months, yet their Aadhaar corrections remain unresolved.

With the problems now affecting people across the state, applicants have urged the state government to look seriously into the situation and take steps to streamline Aadhaar-related services at both district-level centres and the state headquarters.