Bhubaneswar: Odisha has stepped up road safety measures during the picnic season. The Transport Department on Wednesday advised motorists to ensure that all documents related to their vehicles are in order before heading out.

Officials said driving licence, insurance papers and fitness certificates must be updated or violators could face heavy fines and even seizure of their vehicles.

Intensive checks from November to February

The State government has asked police stations across Odisha to conduct intensive checks from November to February, a period that usually records a spike in road mishaps. Special attention will be given to routes leading to popular picnic spots and tourist locations where traffic volume increases sharply during the season.

Authorities have also warned that anyone found driving under the influence of alcohol will be arrested. Vehicles entering tourist areas will undergo strict inspection as part of efforts to curb accidents and ensure safer travel for families and groups planning seasonal outings.