Bhubaneswar: Popular Odia music director Abhijit Majumdar passed away on Sunday at the age of 54 while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the hospital said in a statement.

Majumdar had been battling serious health complications for several months. He was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on September 4 last year in a critical condition and remained under intensive medical care for a long period. Despite repeated efforts by doctors, his health did not improve significantly.

Statement by AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Having multiple comorbid conditions (hypertension, hypothyroidism, chronic liver disease), Abhijit Majumdar was admitted to AIIMS on 4th September 2025 due to Osmotic Demyelination Syndrome (both pontine and extrapontine: progressive disease), Bilateral Pneumonia (HAP), Blood stream infection (MDRO- Acinetobacter), Chronic liver disease, Dyselectrolytemia (hypokalaemia, hypophosphatemia, hypomagnesemia), Nutritional deficiency (Vitamin D, Folic acid). After prolonged treatment in the Medical ICU, he was shifted back to the Medicine Ward (E6- Isolation Room) on 10th November 2025 for continuity of his care. He was conscious and following simple commands on a tracheostomy tube with stable vitals and was planned for discharge; however, he could not be discharged due to family/personal reasons, AIIMS Bhubaneswar said in a statement.

He developed new onset fever (infection) on 23 January 2026, which was managed as per standard protocol, but he did not respond to treatment and developed refractory septic shock. He developed cardiac arrest on 25 January 2026 at 7:43 AM, and CPR was started as per ACLS protocol. However, despite all the resuscitation efforts, ROSC could not be achieved, and he was clinically declared dead at 9:02 AM, the statement added.

Music Career

Abhijit Majumdar began his music career in 1991 and went on to become one of the most influential music directors in Odisha. Over the years, he composed music for more than 700 songs in Odia and Sambalpuri films and albums. His work earned him wide recognition and a strong fan following across the state.

The death of Abhijit Majumdar has cast a shadow of grief over the Odia film and music industry. Artists, filmmakers and fans have expressed deep sorrow over the loss of a composer whose music shaped a generation.

CM expresses grief

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the demise of Majumdar. "I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of music director Abhijit Majumdar. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music, cinema, and culture. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Jagannath for the peace of the departed soul," the CM posted on social media.

Naveen Patnaik, Leader of Opposition, also condoled the demise of Majumdar. "His contribution to the Odia music world will always be remembered. In this moment of profound grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul," Patnaik said in a statement.