Bhubaneswar: Noted Odia music composer Abhijit Majumdar, who has been under treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar for the past two months, has been shifted from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to the Medicine Ward as his condition stabilised, the hospital said in a bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the 54-year-old music director, who has multiple health complications, including hypertension, hypothyroidism, and chronic liver disease, was admitted to the emergency ward of AIIMS Bhubaneswar on September 4 in a comatose state. He was immediately placed on ventilator support and shifted to the Medical ICU for further management.

During evaluation, doctors diagnosed him with Osmotic Demyelination Syndrome (a progressive neurological condition affecting the brain), bilateral pneumonia, and a bloodstream infection caused by multidrug-resistant Acinetobacter bacteria. He was also found to be suffering from severe electrolyte imbalance and nutritional deficiencies.

After intensive treatment, his pneumonia and infection were brought under control, and his nutritional and electrolyte levels were corrected. A percutaneous tracheostomy was performed on September 9 to aid long-term ventilation, and he was gradually weaned off the ventilator before being moved to the Medicine Ward on September 25.

However, Majumdar’s condition deteriorated again on October 11, prompting doctors to shift him back to the ICU for mechanical ventilation and vasopressor support. With continuous medical care, his condition improved, allowing doctors to discontinue life-support systems.

No significant neurological recovery

Despite the improvement in his vital parameters, the composer continues to remain in a comatose state with no significant neurological recovery. A repeat MRI conducted on October 23 showed no notable radiological improvement.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar informed that Majumdar’s vital signs are now stable, and he has been moved once again to the Medicine Ward (E6 Isolation Room) for continued medical care.

About Abhijit Majumdar

Abhijit Majumdar is one of Odisha’s most popular music directors, known for composing over 700 songs across Odia and Sambalpuri films and albums. His popular works include Love Story, Sister Sridevi, Golmaal Love, Sundargarh Ra Salman Khan, and Sriman Surdas.