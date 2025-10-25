Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today gave its approval to 33 industrial projects worth Rs 1.46 lakh crore in the state. These projects are expected to generate 66,000 employment opportunities.

The government approved the industrial projects to mark the completion of 500 days under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. This marks a significant step towards achieving the goal of Viksit Odisha 2036, said the state government.

"These 500 days reflect a confident, progressive, and investment-ready Odisha. The trust shown by investors from across India and abroad highlights the strength of our policies, the speed of governance, and our vision for a self-reliant and developed state,” said the Chief Minister.

The approved projects cover a wide range of sectors, including IT & ESDM, Aerospace & Defence, Textiles & Apparel, Food Processing, Tourism, Green Energy Equipment, IT & ITES, Datacentres, Specialty Steel, Aluminium, Power & Renewable Energy, Green Hydrogen & Ammonia, Chemicals, Semiconductors, and Rare Earth Materials.

The projects have been strategically spread across 14 key districts – Angul, Balangir, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Khordha, Puri, Sambalpur, and Sundargarh – ensuring balanced industrialization and inclusive regional growth.

HLCA approved 12 investment proposals worth Rs 1.41 lakh crore

According to the state government, the 42nd meeting of the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA), chaired by the Chief Minister, approved 12 investment proposals worth Rs 1,41,993.54 crore, creating 49,745 employment opportunities in Odisha.

Adani Enterprises Limited has planned to set up a chemical unit in Sundargarh with Rs 84,000 crore investment. The project is likely to create employment opportunities for 36,000 people.

Jindal India Power Limited will establish an ultra-supercritical coal-based thermal power plant in Angul district with Rs 14,800 crore investment. The project is likely to create 1,060 jobs, said the state government.

Similarly, Hindalco Industries Limited will invest Rs 10,517 crore to set up an aluminium plant in Sambalpur district. The project is expected to create employment opportunities for 1,169 people.

Besides, ACME Akshay Energy Private Limited has proposed to establish a manufacturing facility for green methanol in Kendrapara with Rs 12,422 crore investment. The project will create 1,136 new jobs.

Single Window Committee approval for 21 investment proposals worth over Rs 4,000 crore

Earlier today, the 141st meeting of the Single Window Committee (SWC), chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, approved Rs 4019.53 crore worth of investments, generating 16,590 employment opportunities. A total of 21 investment proposals were approved during this clearance meeting.

“These initiatives will boost industrial growth, create more skilled jobs, and support sustainable development across Odisha. They will also help strengthen the State’s position as a leading destination for both Indian and global investors,” said the state government.

With a proactive approach, the state government is promoting industries, improving infrastructure, and focusing on employment and sustainability. These efforts are driving Odisha’s rapid progress and making it an important contributor to India’s overall growth and development, it added.

“In the past 500 days, Odisha has set a new benchmark under the vision of ‘Double Engine – One Vision, Double Impact’. During this period, 12 Single Window meetings and seven HLCA meetings were held, approving 330 projects with a total investment potential of Rs 7.7 lakh crore, spanning diverse sectors such as Metals, Chemicals, Textiles, Food Processing, and IT/ESDM,” stated the government.

These approvals are expected to generate approximately 4.7 lakh employment opportunities across the state. In addition, 76 projects were fast-tracked and grounded, while 8 projects were inaugurated, with a combined investment of Rs 2.04 lakh crore, creating around 1.63 lakh direct employment opportunities across various skill-sets, it added.