Bhubaneswar: Soon, cruise services will be made available from Odisha’s Puri to destinations like Paradip, Digha, Visakhapatnam and Andaman and Nicobar.

The state government in collaboration with the Paradip Port Authority (PPA) will set up a cruise terminal at Puri.

State govt, PPA to sign MoU during IMW-2025

The government is all set to sign an MoU with the PPA for development of the cruise terminal at Puri during the India Maritime Week (IMW) in Mumbai from October 27 to 31.

PPA Chairman PL Haranadh today called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan in the capital city here and invited the latter to the IMW 2025 in Mumbai.

The first phase of the proposed project will focus on Puri while the second phase is likely to extend the cruise terminal to Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district, reports said.

Cruise terminal to come up near Puri international airport

The cruise terminal will come up close to the proposed international airport at Puri and there is a plan to develop the twin projects as an integrated complex.

The Tourism Department, IPICOL and the PPA will jointly develop the cruise terminal. The authorities are now preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for the cruise terminal.

Also Read: Luxury cruise service launched in Odisha’s Chilika lake

The state government and the PPA will develop the cruise terminal while private operators will provide cruise services from Puri to different locations including Paradip, Digha in West Bengal, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar. The project is likely to boost tourism sector in Odisha.

PPA partners with govt for port, shipbuilding project

It is worth mentioning here that the state government has already signed agreements with the PPA for some key projects including proposed Bahuda port in Ganjam and a shipbuilding centre in Kendrapara.

Also Read:Proposed airport at Puri clears regulatory hurdles; work likely to start soon

Delegates from over 100 maritime nations, around 200 international experts and 500 leading maritime industries are likely to attend the IMW-2025, being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.