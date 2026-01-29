Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has raised concern over the absence of a third gender option in online application forms for examinations conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

The Commission has asked the state government to ensure that a third gender or transgender category is included in such recruitment processes.

The direction came after a petition was filed by a third gender candidate, Sony Sil, who alleged discrimination due to the non-availability of a third gender option in the online forms for the upcoming examinations to be conducted by the OPSC. Since the application process has already begun, the Commission urged the government to act quickly on the issue.

Recommendation to amend forms and extend deadline

In its order, the Commission recommended that the General Administration and Public Grievance department should instruct the Odisha Public Service Commission to add a third gender or transgender option in the application form. It also suggested extending the last date for submission of applications by 15 days to allow affected candidates to apply.

Compliance report sought

The Commission has directed the state government to submit a compliance report within 60 days. It also asked the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department to instruct all government departments and corporations to ensure the inclusion of a third gender option in online recruitment applications.