Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to fill 151 additional vacancies under the Odisha Civil Services Examination following the intervention of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Review ordered after aspirants raise concerns

The move comes after reports of dissatisfaction among aspirants over the absence of vacancies in key cadres in the recently issued Odisha Civil Services Examination (OCSE) 2025 notification by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

OPSC notification triggered discontent

The OPSC had recently published the notification for OCSE 2025. However, reports indicated that no vacancies were notified in certain important cadres such as the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) and Odisha Revenue Service (ORS), leading to widespread concern and disappointment among candidates preparing for the examination.

Chief Minister directs immediate review

After taking note of the issue, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi intervened promptly and directed a detailed review of vacant posts across departments. He instructed that all available vacancies be included and filled through the ongoing recruitment process.

151 additional vacancies to be filled

Following the review, the state government has requested OPSC to include and fill the following additional posts:

Odisha Administrative Service (OAS): 14 posts

Odisha Revenue Service (ORS): 113 posts

Odisha Transport Service (OTS): 16 posts

Odisha Welfare Service (OWS): 8 posts

This brings the total number of additional posts to 151.

Boost for aspirants and employment opportunities

The decision is expected to benefit a large number of young aspirants, providing them an opportunity to appear in the examination and secure government jobs based on merit and competence.

Government’s focus on employment generation

The Chief Minister reiterated that employment generation remains a top priority for the state government. He noted that nearly 40,000 government posts have been filled in the last 18 months.

Directions issued to all departments

Chief Minister Majhi has also directed all departments to recommend filling up all existing vacancies through various recruitment commissions, ensuring that no sanctioned post remains vacant up to the date of publication of examination notifications.