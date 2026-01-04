Bhubaneswar: Patients travelling to AIIMS Bhubaneswar will soon get faster and smoother access, as the government has taken up a series of road and infrastructure projects to remove long-standing bottlenecks on the approach roads. The initiative aims to save precious lives by ensuring that ambulances are no longer stuck in traffic or congestion.

The Centre and the Odisha government are jointly implementing the plan, which is expected to benefit lakhs of patients visiting the premier medical institute every year.

Three-Lane Road From Khandagiri to AIIMS

A major highlight of the plan is the widening of the road from Khandagiri Square to AIIMS into a three-lane stretch. In the first phase, a 240-metre road section from the Khandagiri overbridge to Cosmopolis Chhak will be converted into a three-lane road.

The project will involve an expenditure of around Rs 1 crore. Construction work is scheduled to begin on the 15th of this month and is targeted for completion within two months.

Dedicated Ambulance Lane to Ease Emergency Movement

To ensure the uninterrupted movement of emergency vehicles, a dedicated ambulance corridor will be created from Khandagiri Square to AIIMS. One lane of the three-lane road will be reserved exclusively for ambulances.

Other vehicles entering this lane will be penalised. Service roads along the stretch will also be widened, while drains, electric poles and other utilities will be relocated. Land acquisition will be carried out wherever required.

Focus on Encroachment Removal

In the second phase, the service road from Cosmopolis Chhak to DN Regalia will be widened, as several sections of this two-lane road are currently narrow. Encroachments from Alugada Chhak to AIIMS will be removed, and organised vending zones will be developed to rehabilitate roadside vendors.

A detailed project report for the second phase will be prepared soon, following the completion of the primary survey by the National Highways Authority of India.

Cleanliness and Basic Amenities Around AIIMS

The area surrounding AIIMS has reportedly turned into a dumping zone with poor basic amenities. To address this, special arrangements will be made for garbage clearance. Sewerage, drainage systems, internal connecting roads and street lighting will also be improved in and around the hospital campus.