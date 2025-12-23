Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today flagged off 150 new '108' emergency ambulances to strengthen healthcare services in the state. The ambulances were inaugurated at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The launch marks a major step in upgrading the state’s emergency medical response system. The health Department has planned to deploy a total of 428 new ambulances across Odisha at a cost of Rs 111 crore. In the first phase, 150 ambulances have been made operational, while the remaining vehicles will be inducted into service soon.

The new fleet will replace 419 old ambulances that have completed their service life. Two ambulances that were completely damaged in accidents will also be replaced.

In addition, 5 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances will be provided for use at airports and airstrips under the Commerce and Transport Department. Two ALS ambulances will be deployed at the Jharsuguda Cardiac Care Hospital.

According to the Health Department, around 5,000 patients are transported daily to hospitals across the state through the ‘108’ ambulance service.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said the state government is gradually replacing old ambulances to further improve emergency medical services. He added that new ‘108’ Emergency Medical Ambulance Service vehicles have been procured to ensure faster and more efficient healthcare delivery.

Majhi said the remaining new ambulances will be deployed shortly, and the old EMAS fleet will be phased out, ensuring better response time and improved facilities for patients across Odisha.