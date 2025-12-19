Bhubaneswar: An Air India flight en route from Mumbai to Varanasi was forced to make an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar on Friday due to adverse weather conditions.

Flight diverted due to low visibility

According to airline officials, the aircraft could not land in Varanasi because of dense fog and poor visibility. As a precautionary measure, the flight was diverted to Bhubaneswar to ensure passenger safety.

Passengers provided accommodation

Officials said the flight will resume its journey to Varanasi once weather conditions improve. In the meantime, arrangements have been made for passengers’ stay in Bhubaneswar.

Multiple flights cancelled due to dense fog

Dense fog disrupted air traffic across several routes. Two flights—one operated by Air India and another by IndiGo—from Delhi to Bhubaneswar were cancelled. Additionally, three outbound flights from Bhubaneswar to Varanasi, Guwahati, and Hyderabad were also called off.

Delays and rescheduling at Bhubaneswar airport

BPIA authorities confirmed that low visibility led to delays and rescheduling of at least three other flights, causing inconvenience to passengers.

IMD warns of widespread fog

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dense fog over Delhi and parts of northern and eastern India, warning that weather conditions may continue to impact flight operations throughout the day.