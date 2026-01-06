Bhubaneswar: In a bid to curb air pollution, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced strict enforcement measures across the city. The civic body has decided to impose a spot fine of Rs 5,000 on those found indulging in open burning and take action against establishments contributing to air pollution.

Crackdown on hotels and dhabas

As part of the drive, BMC will take strict action against hotels and dhabas using coal-based or wood-fired challahs. Such establishments may face closure if they fail to comply with pollution norms. The enforcement will begin from the Lingaraj Temple area and will later be extended to all parts of Bhubaneswar.

Rs 5,000 spot fine for open burning

BMC has decided to strictly prohibit the open burning of waste within the city limits. Zonal Commissioners in charge will identify violators and impose an on-the-spot fine of Rs 5,000 for each offence. Apart from fines, shops found violating the rules may also be closed, and owners will be directed to switch to clean cooking fuel.

Clean fuel mandatory for Mid-Day Meal cooking

The civic body has also stressed that cooking under the Mid-Day Meal Programme in schools must be carried out only using clean fuel. Zonal Commissioners have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with this directive to prevent pollution and safeguard children’s health.

Water sprinkling at bus depots and stands

To control dust and emissions, CRUT has been directed to ensure regular sprinkling of water at bus depots and bus stands. Daily cleaning and washing of buses will also be mandatory. Zonal Commissioners of all zones will monitor and ensure proper implementation of these measures.

Ready Mix Plants under scanner

BMC has directed strict enforcement of pollution control norms for Ready Mix Plants. These units must comply with State Pollution Control Board guidelines, including regular water sprinkling and washing of vehicles to prevent dust pollution.