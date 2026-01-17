Bhubaneswar: A passenger, who had sustained injuries during the force-landing of a nine-seater aircraft near Odisha’s Rourkela city on January 10, died at a private hospital in the Steel City today.

The deceased has been identified as Susanta Kumar Biswal. He succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the private hospital, reports said.

The single-engine aircraft of IndiaOne, a private airline, made a force-landing on a field near Rourkela after it developed certain glitches. The mishap took place while the aircraft was on its way to Rourkela from Bhubaneswar.

Two crew members and four passengers, including Biswal and his sister Anita Sahoo, were injured in the mishap.

Biswal was supposed to be airlifted to Mumbai today

Soon after the mishap, Biswal and his sister were rushed to a private hospital near Vedvyas in Rourkela. He was undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital.

As per reports, the authorities had planned to air-lift Biswal to a hospital in Mumbai aafter his condition deteriorated yesterday.

The authorities had arranged an air ambulance and Biswal was supposed to be air-lifted to Mumbai at 1.40 pm today. However, Biswal died before being taken to the Rourkela airport for the airlift, reports said.

Earlier in the day, Commerce and Transport Department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee and a senior official of the IndiaOne visited the hospital and enquired about Biswal’s health.

Biswal’s sister reportedly received at least 18 stiches on her head after sustaining injuries in the mishap. He is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.