Rourkela/Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is keeping a close watch on the situation following the aircraft accident that occurred in the Jalda area of Rourkela in Sundargarh district on January 10, Transport Secretary Usha Padhee said on Sunday.

Padhee visited the accident site and reviewed the on-ground situation in coordination with the district administration, police authorities and officials from concerned departments. She assessed rescue operations, medical response systems and safety measures initiated immediately after the incident.

Injured shifted for advanced treatment; condition stable

The Transport Secretary said the Chief Minister is personally monitoring the developments and has issued clear instructions to ensure prompt medical care, logistical support and coordinated administrative action for all those affected.

“All necessary arrangements have been made on priority,” Padhee said, adding that a two-member medical team has been deputed to continuously monitor the condition of the injured. Emergency medical facilities have also been activated at the district level.

According to officials, two injured persons -- Savita Agrawal and Sunil Agrawal -- were airlifted to Mumbai for advanced medical treatment at their own request. Their condition is reported to be stable and out of danger, with no threat to life.

DGCA, AAIB teams inspect crash site

Teams from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) have been facilitated to conduct inspection and investigation at the crash site. The Transport Secretary remains in close coordination with all concerned agencies to ensure effective management of the situation and strict adherence to safety protocols.

Aircraft made emergency landing after technical snag

As many as six people were injured when a nine-seater private aircraft crash-landed in the Lathikata area of Rourkela on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, the IndiaOne Air aircraft made an emergency landing in a farmland near Katibandha Kansara at around 1.30 pm after developing a technical snag shortly after take-off. The single-engine aircraft had flown approximately four to five kilometres before the pilot was forced to execute a crash landing.

Flight was en route from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela

The Caravan 208 aircraft bearing registration number VT-KSS was en route from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela. It departed from Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar, at 12.27 pm, officials said.