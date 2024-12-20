Malkangiri: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced all the Bonda women will receive financial assistance under the Subhadra Yojana.

During a visit to Bonda Ghati in Malkangiri district today, Parida discussed about the issues that prevents disbursal of Subhadra money among the women from Bonda group. She directed officials to resolve the issues at the earliest after identifying those who have been opted out of the scheme.

The Deputy Chief Minster asked the officials to ensure all the tribal women get the benefit of the scheme. She also informed the last allotment of Subhadra’s first phase of disbursal will be done by the end of January.

Besides, the Bonda women will receive a top up amount of ₹50,000 under the AWAS scheme, announced Parida.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated market linkage will be done for the jewellery of Bonda women after she held talks with them.

Out of the total 1,522 applicants in Bonda Ghati, 748 were from Mudulipada panchayat and 774 from Andrahal panchayat. There are 31 villages under the two panchayats of Bonda Ghati.