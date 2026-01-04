Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed serious concern over the recent ‘Ama Bus’ accident in Bhubaneswar, which claimed the life of an auto-rickshaw driver and injured two passengers. The Chief Minister stressed the need to enhance the skills and responsibility of 'Ama Bus' drivers to prevent such incidents in future.

Focus on Training and Sensitisation of Drivers

The Chief Minister directed that 'Ama Bus' drivers should undergo regular training programmes to improve driving skills and road discipline. He also advised officials to instil a sense of sensitivity and accountability among drivers, keeping passenger and public safety as the top priority.

Fitness Checks and Special Squads Ordered

Majhi instructed Motor Vehicle Inspectors to carry out strict fitness checks of all Ama Buses. The Commerce and Transport Department has been advised to form special enforcement squads to ensure compliance with safety norms and operational standards.

Police, Transport Department Step Up Enforcement

Following a series of Ama Bus accidents, enforcement has been tightened across the city. The Commissionerate Police have launched checks in various police station areas. Drivers are being screened using breath analysers to detect alcohol consumption while on duty.

The Transport Department has also become more alert in the wake of repeated mishaps. Inspections are focused on bus fitness, driver condition and adherence to road safety rules.

Special Drive at Master Canteen Depot

A dedicated team has been formed under the leadership of Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur. A special enforcement drive was conducted at the Master Canteen depot, where buses were checked while police teams carried out breath analyser tests outside.

Background of the Incident

The latest action follows Saturday’s fatal accident at Rupali Square, where a speeding 'Ama Bus' rammed into an auto-rickshaw from behind, killing the driver on the spot and injuring two passengers. The incident triggered protests, and locals vandalised the bus involved as well as two other Ama Buses in the area.

Rising Safety Concerns

Frequent accidents involving the Ama Buses have raised serious questions about road safety in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. More than 25 accidents linked to Ama Buses have been reported in the Twin City since June 2024, prompting the government to initiate stricter monitoring and corrective measures.