Bhubaneswar: Tension prevailed on Janpath road in Bhubaneswar on Friday after an Ama Bus reportedly ran over a motorcycle, leaving the two-wheeler rider seriously injured.

According to information, the bus hit the motorcycle on the busy Janpath stretch, causing the rider to fall on the road. The biker sustained injuries in the accident and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Locals vandalise Ama Bus

Following the incident, angry locals gathered at the spot and vandalised the Ama Bus, alleging reckless driving. The situation turned tense for some time as traffic movement was disrupted on the road. The driver and conductor of the bus fled the spot in order to save themselves from public wrath.

On receiving information, police personnel reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The police pacified the irate locals and cleared the road to restore normal traffic.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Police said further action will be taken after examining CCTV footage.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said strict action will be taken against those involved in vandalising the Ama Bus.

Second such incident this month

Notably, this is the second such incident involving an Ama Bus this month. Earlier, a speeding Ama Bus had rammed into an auto-rickshaw from behind at Rupali Square, killing the auto driver on the spot and injuring two passengers. That incident had also triggered protests, with locals damaging the bus involved.