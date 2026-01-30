Koraput: The long-standing border dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh over the Kotia region has once again come to the fore, with officials from Andhra Pradesh reportedly entering the disputed area and conducting a ration card survey on Thursday.

As per reports, Andhra Pradesh officials reached Uparsembi village in the Kotia region and began a survey related to ration cards and e-KYC updates. The move was seen as a fresh attempt by Andhra Pradesh to assert its presence in the disputed border villages.

After receiving information about the survey, Odisha Police rushed to the spot and tried to stop the officials. However, locals opposed the police intervention and reportedly warned them to remain silent.

Despite resistance from Odisha Police, the Andhra officials continued the survey.

Pottangi Block Development Officer Ramakrishna Nayak said that a few Andhra officials had come to Uparsembi village to update e-KYC details. After the block administration and Kotia Police reached the village, the Andhra officials left without carrying out any survey work, he said.

However, ground reports suggest that Andhra Pradesh’s activities in Kotia are increasing steadily. Through welfare schemes and administrative outreach, Andhra is said to be drawing locals towards its side.

Claim Over 12 Disputed Villages

Days ago, an Andhra Pradesh team reportedly claimed 12 villages in the disputed Kotia region as part of Andhra Pradesh. The team also held a meeting at Uparsembi village with village heads and residents from these 12 villages, further escalating the situation.

Andhra Pradesh is allegedly making regular incursions into the area as part of a plan to obstruct the construction of an electricity substation being set up by Odisha in Uparsembi.

Power Substation Dispute

Ahead of Republic Day, villagers had opposed the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and broken a temporary tent set up for the event. Despite this, the Deputy Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the electricity substation, sending a strong message against Andhra Pradesh’s interference.

The Odisha government plans to provide uninterrupted electricity to 30 villages in Kotia through this project. However, Andhra Pradesh is allegedly continuing efforts to derail the initiative by influencing locals.