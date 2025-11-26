Kotia/Koraput: In a fresh move to tresspass into the disputed Kotia panchayat in Pottangi block of Odisha's Koraput district, a team of Andhra Pradesh officials were once again caught on the wrong foot while trying to engage locals in the neighbouring government's welfare schemes.

The team, however, had to leave disheartened after their bid to woo the villagers backfired after Odisha administration got whiff of their presence and turned up at the spot.

As per reports, a team of three government officials from Andhra Pradesh discreetly entered Haramandangi village - a part of the Kotia cluster of villages - to carry out a survey related to Jeevika Mission and various agricultural schemes. The team had even gathered people and was instructing the villagers regarding the welfare initiatives when Pottangi block administration got information about their presence. Led by BDO Ramakrishna Nayak, Tehsildar Debendra Bahadur Singh Dharua along with block-level officials and Kotia police, the team from Odisha side arrived at the spot and halted the activity mid-way. The BDO questioned the neighbouring state's repeated intrusions despite repeated warnings and instructions.

AP team vacates after Kotia block admin arrives

After a bitter exchange of words, the AP team stopped the survey and was asked to leave on grounds of violating territorial protocols after facing strong local opposition.

This is the second such intrusion in the disputed area by AP in a week.

A few days back, Andhra officials had come to Neradivalsa but were forced to vacate the area by the block administration.

