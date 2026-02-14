Rajnagar (Kendrapara): Bringing relief and cheer to children of Nuagaon village in Kendrapara district, the administration has decided to reopen the Anganwadi Centre from Monday after it remained closed following a caste-related dispute.

The centre had been shut after tensions emerged among villagers over caste issues, disrupting access to essential childcare and nutrition services.

Following discussions between administration officials and local residents, a consensus was reached to resume operations. As per the decision, children will begin attending the Anganwadi Centre again from Monday and avail of the government-provided facilities.

To resolve the issue, the administration convened a meeting on Saturday, which was attended by Sujata Nayak, member of the Women and Child Protection Commission; Kalpana Mallick, member of the State Women Commission; and Rajnagar Sub-Collector Arun Nayak. Officials and commission members also conducted door-to-door visits and interacted with villagers to promote harmony.

Awareness programmes were organised with the help of Pala artists, and villagers took pledges aimed at fostering unity and preventing such disputes in the future.

Expressing happiness over the development, a parent said the administration has also assured a dedicated building will be constructed for the Anganwadi Centre, ensuring better facilities for children.

Anganwadi was closed for over 80 days

Notably, the Anganwadi Centre in Nuagaon village had remained closed for over 80 days due to strong opposition from some villagers over the appointment of a Scheduled Caste (SC) woman as a helper.

Following her appointment, several villagers stopped sending their children to the centre and also refused to accept supplementary nutrition meant for pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children. As a result, the centre remained locked for nearly three months.

The post of Anganwadi helper had been vacant for a long time. In 2024, the Child Development Project Officer had issued a notification to fill the position, but no applications were received. A fresh notification was issued in November 2025, after which Sharmistha Sethi, a local resident, applied for the post. She was appointed as the Anganwadi helper on November 20, being the sole applicant.