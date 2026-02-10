Kendrapara: An Anganwadi centre in Nuagaon village under Ghadiaamal panchayat of Rajnagar police limits in Odisha's Kendrapara district has remained closed for more than 80 days due to strong opposition from villagers over the appointment of a Scheduled Caste (SC) woman as a helper.

According to reports, villagers have stopped sending their children to the Anganwadi centre after the appointment. They have also refused to accept supplementary nutrition provided for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children. As a result, the centre has remained locked for nearly three months.

The post of Anganwadi helper had been lying vacant for a long time. In 2024, the Child Development Project Officer issued a notification to fill the post, but no one applied. A fresh notification was issued in November 2025, following which Sharmistha Sethi, a local, applied for the position. She was appointed as the helper of the Anganwadi centre on November 20, as she was the sole applicant.

Before her appointment, around 20 children aged between three and six years regularly attended the centre. However, from November 21 onwards, no child has attended the centre.

Anganwadi workers informed the higher authorities about the situation. The matter was brought to the notice of the District Social Welfare Officer and the Sub-Collector. Some concerned officials visited the village several times to persuade the residents, but their efforts failed.

A villager said the Anganwadi centre has been closed for the last three months as villagers are unwilling to accept the newly appointed helper. He claimed that traditional caste practices are followed in the village and made it clear that villagers would not send their children to the centre or accept food supplies.

CDPO Dipali Mishra said the district administration and the government have been informed about the issue, and repeated counselling efforts have been made. However, villagers continue to remain firm in their stand, she said.