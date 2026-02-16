Kendrapara: The Anganwadi Centre at Nuagaon village in Odisha's Kendrapara district resumed normal operations today after remaining closed for nearly three months due to a caste-related dispute.

The centre had been shut after some villagers opposed the appointment of a Scheduled Caste woman as an Anganwadi helper. Following her appointment in November last year, several families stopped sending their children to the centre and refused to accept supplementary nutrition meant for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children. As a result, the centre remained locked for over 80 days.

On February 14, members of the Women and Child Protection Commission, the State Women Commission and local administrative officials visited the village to resolve the issue. They held discussions with villagers and conducted door-to-door awareness campaigns. Cultural programmes were also organised to promote social harmony. Villagers later took a pledge to send their children back to the centre and maintain unity.

On Monday, the Child Development Project Officer and Rajnagar MLA personally visited houses in the village and brought children to the centre, marking the reopening of the facility. With children attending again, normal services at the Anganwadi Centre have resumed.

Villagers said the centre will function regularly from now on. Parents expressed relief as children can once again access early childhood education and nutrition support under government schemes.

The administration has also assured that a dedicated building will be constructed for the centre to improve facilities for beneficiaries.