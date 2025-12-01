Berhampur: Dr. K. Lakshmibai of Berhampur is set to celebrate her birthday in a remarkable and meaningful way this year. An Obstetrician and Gynecologist by profession, Dr. Lakshmibai will donate her lifelong savings to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on her birthday, which falls on December 5.

A first-batch MBBS student of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, Dr. Lakshmibai will turn 100 this year. To mark the milestone, she has decided to contribute ₹3.40 crore, her entire lifetime earnings, to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The donated amount will be used for the treatment of women battling cancer.

An acquaintance and former student of Dr. Lakshmibai said she remains remarkably fit for her age. Her disciplined lifestyle, rooted in regular yoga practice and a structured daily routine since her youth, has contributed significantly to her well-being. Though age-related frailty has set in to some extent, she continues to remain active and mentally strong.

In an era marked by fast-paced lives and personal pursuits, Dr. Lakshmibai’s selfless decision stands out as an extraordinary act of generosity, one that inspires reflection and admiration.