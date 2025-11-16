Bhubaneswar: A doctor died after he reportedly collapsed while attending to patients at a government hospital in Odisha’s Balasore district today.

The deceased has been identified as Trinath Pal, a specialist in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) department at Nilgiri Sub-Divisional Hospital in Balasore.

As per reports, Pal complained of chest pain while attending patients at the OPD in the morning. He then went inside the washroom and collapsed there, reports said.

Pal’s colleagues rushed him to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in a critical condition. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

It is suspected that Pal died of cardiac arrest. However, the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

Employees of Nilgiri Sub-Divisional Hospital as well as the locals have expressed grief over the demise of Pal, who was also in-charge of the blood bank at the health facility.