Bhubaneswar: Hearing a case on the tussle between an Army Major and the Commissionerate Police personnel, the Orissa High Court granted bail to the Major’s girlfriend. She was arrested by the Bharatpur Police on the charges of misbehaving with the police.

The court raised concern over the police personnel’s poor behaviour to the woman at the Bharatpur Police Station.

Earlier in the day, DGP YB Khurania placed five police personnel on suspension following a Crime Branch probe into the dispute between Army Major and the Bharatpur Police station personnel. The suspended police personnel are Inspector Dinakrushna Mishra, ex-IIC of Bharatpur Police Station; Sub Inspector Baisalini Panda of Bharatpur Police Station; WASI Salilamayee Sahoo, WASI Sagarika Rath; Constable Balaram Hansda. They were directed to remain under the disciplinary control of the Commissioner of Police.

The police personnel of the Bharatpur PS alleged that the Army Major, Guruwant Singh and his girlfriend Ankita Pradhan allegedly attacked the police late night on September 14.

The police stated Singh and his girlfriend visited the Bharatpur Police Station at around 3 AM to lodge a complaint. When Sub Inspector Baisalini Panda asked the Army Major and his girlfriend to file a written complaint, they got irked and attacked the police personnel. As per the allegations, Singh’s girlfriend bit the lady Sub Inspector. She also attacked four Constables including two women and injured them.

On the ground of attacking the police, the personnel of the Bharatpur PS arrested the Army Major and his girlfriend. Singh was released on bail from the police station.

The Army Major and the ex-servicemen association on the other hand accused that the police personnel thrashed him and his girlfriend on that night.

As per the directive of the DGP, a five-member team of Crime Branch CID visited the Bharatpur PS yesterday to launch a probe.

The team led by DSP Narendra Kumar Behera questioned the Bharatpur PS personnel for over four hours and examined the case documents.

The Army Major, who hails from New Delhi, reportedly works in 22 Sikh Regiment in Kolkata.

