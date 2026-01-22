Bhubaneswar: A total of 4,57,681 women across Odisha received financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each under the Subhadra scheme of the state government today.

This includes both new beneficiaries and women who were earlier excluded but have now been re-included after verification.

Out of the total beneficiaries, 1,78,398 newly enrolled women received Rs 5,000 as part of the first instalment.

In addition, 2,55,265 women, who were previously left out of the scheme and re-included, received the assistance.

Similarly, 24,018 beneficiaries, who were included during grievance hearings, also received the amount.

About the Subhadra Scheme

The Subhadra scheme is a flagship initiative of the Government of Odisha, aimed at empowering women financially, improving their socio-economic condition, and ensuring their safety and well-being.

Under the scheme, each eligible woman is entitled to ₹10,000 per year. The amount is released in two equal instalments of ₹5,000 each.

Instalment Schedule

As per the scheme guidelines, the first instalment of ₹5,000 is disbursed on the occasion of Rakhi Purnima, while the second instalment is released on International Women’s Day on March 8 every year.