Konark (Puri): The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has imposed restrictions on tourists climbing the Nata Mandap at the Konark Sun Temple in Odisha’s Puri district, citing safety concerns and the need to protect the heritage structure.

As per the directive issued on Saturday, tourists will no longer be allowed to climb the Nata Mandap or touch the sculpted stone artworks. Security personnel have been deployed to ensure compliance at the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Security personnel deployed prohibiting tourists to enter Konark Sun Temple through Nata Mandap Photograph: (Sambad)

Frequent accidents prompt safety measures at Konark Temple

Visitors often attempt to climb the Mandap to view the spot where the first rays of the sun fall on the idol of Lord Surya (Sun) inside the temple. Many also take selfies atop the structure, leading to multiple injuries as the platform lacks protective fencing.

Taking note of recurring mishaps and the risk of damage to the 13th-century monument, the ASI has prohibited entry to the Mandap. However, tourists can still take a circular tour around it for viewing.

The Konark Sun Temple, celebrated for its magnificent Kalinga architecture and intricate stone carvings, was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1984.