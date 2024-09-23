Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered for a judicial probe into the incident of alleged assault on an Army officer and his fiancée at Bharatpur police station in the city.

Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash will lead the investigation, and the commission has been requested to submit its report within 60 days.

The directive of the CM came after he convened a high-level meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan here to discuss the matter. Deputy Chief Ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Prabhati Parida were also present at the meeting.

The Orissa High Court has been urged to expedite the Crime Branch investigation under its supervision.

Notably, the incident took place on September 15 at around 2 AM when Army Major Guruwant Singh and his fiancée Ankita Pradhan went to the police station to file a complaint as some youths had allegedly misbehaved with them while they were returning home. The police personnel allegedly harassed and assaulted the duo at the police station.

Pradhan has further alleged that the IIC attempted to assault her sexually at the police station.

Also read-- Army Major’s fiancée narrates horrifying ordeal post discharge from hospital.

On the other hand, the police alleged that the Army officer and his partner attacked and misbehaved with on-duty police personnel at the police station.

The police personnel alleged that Singh and his fiancée visited the Bharatpur police station to lodge a complaint. When the woman Sub-Inspector on duty asked the Army Major and his fiancée to file a written complaint, they got irked and attacked the police personnel.

The Odisha Crime Branch has registered a criminal case against five police personnel in connection with the alleged assault.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the Army officer, the case has been registered against former Bharatpur police station IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, Sub Inspector Baisalini Panda, WASI Salilamayee Sahoo, WASI Sagarika Rath, and constable Balaram Hansda.

Odisha DGP YB Khurania had earlier suspended the five police personnel.