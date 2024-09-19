Bhubaneswar: The inhuman activities of the Bharatpur Police Station personnel crossed all limits, if the allegations levelled by Ankita Pradhan, the fiancée of the Army Major are found to be true.

After the Orissa High Court released Ankita on bail, she for the first time narrated her ordeal at the Bharatpur Police Station today. The young woman alleged Inspector Dinakrushna Mishra attempted to assault her sexually at the police station.

On September 15 at around 1 am, Ankita along with her boyfriend Army Major Guruwant Singh were returning home after closing her restaurant. On the way back home, some miscreants in a vehicle chased Ankita’s car and passed threatening comments.

Fearing for their lives, Ankita and her friend went to the Bharatpur Police Station to lodge a complaint. A lady Constable wearing nighty was present at the police station and no one else was there. Ankita and her friend narrated about the miscreants and wanted to lodged a complaint. But the lady Constable refused to allow them file a FIR.

“I told the police personnel, you cannot refuse to file the complaint as there are threats to our lives. I also told the lady Constable that I am a lawyer. Despite my all requests she did not lodge the complaint. In the meantime, a patrol vehicle arrived at the police station and more police personnel reached there,” Ankita said.

Initially, the police personnel allowed Guruwant to file a written complaint. But suddenly they put him into the police custody.

“I protested the police action. Two women police personnel then dragged me by hair and beat me up. I fought back with full force. When the lady Constable tried to strangulate me, I bit her to save myself,” Ankita alleged.

One lady police personnel along with one male Constable tied the young woman’s hands with her jacket. Another lady Constable tied Ankit’s legs with a scarf and put her in a room.

Her ordeal did not end there.

“After few minutes, a male police personnel entered the room, and opened my undergarment and kicked in me,” she alleged.

“The next day morning, the IIC reached the police station. He opened his pant and tired to sexually assault me as I was screaming for help,” Ankita narrated.

While hearing a case in connection with the case, the Orissa High Court raised concerns over the police personnel’s misbehaviour to the young woman at the Bharatpur Police Station. The HC granted bail Ankita who was arrested by the Bharatpur Police.

Earlier, DGP YB Khurania placed five police personnel on suspension following a Crime Branch probe into the case. The suspended police personnel are Inspector Dinakrushna Mishra, ex-IIC of Bharatpur Police Station; Sub Inspector Baisalini Panda of Bharatpur Police Station; WASI Salilamayee Sahoo, WASI Sagarika Rath; Constable Balaram Hansda. They were directed to remain under the disciplinary control of the Commissioner of Police.

