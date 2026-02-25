Puri: In a novel initiative to help tourists safely store their luggage, the Puri Municipality has launched a baggage locker system, a first-of-its-kind facility in the city’s tourism sector.

The baggage locker systems have been installed on a pilot basis at two locations — one in front of Victoria Hotel on the beachside and another near Digabareni Khunti Chhak. The facility has been set up in association with Tuckit.

To use the locker, tourists need to scan a QR code, grant mobile location permission, and provide the required details. Users must also pay the prescribed fee online to access the lockers.

The system consists of 27 lockers of various sizes. The largest locker is priced at ₹118 per hour, while the smaller lockers are available at rates ranging from ₹18.88 to ₹69.62 per hour, depending on size.

Municipality Executive Officer Abhimanyu Behera said the locker system, launched today, will enable tourists to store their belongings securely and explore the city without worry.